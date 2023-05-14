Italian Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (19) Alexander Zverev vs J.J. Wolf

Date: Monday, May 15

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Alexander Zverev vs J.J. Wolf preview

Zverev is looking to reach the fourth round.

Nineteenth seed Alexander Zverev takes on unseeded American J.J. Wolf in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open.

World No. 22 Zverev faced a tough challenge in his second-round match against 2017 ATP Finals finalist David Goffin, who grabbed the opening set. However, Zverev improved in the second set, conceding only three games to restore parity. The 2017 Italian Open champion continued his dominance in the decider, clinching it 6-4, to improve to 17-5 at the Foro Italico and 13-12 on the season.

The German has had an up-and-down season since returning from injury. Zverev reached his first semifinal of the season in Dubai, losing to Andrey Rublev. The 26-year-old is 4-3 on European clay this term, coming off a fourth-round run at Madrid a fortnight ago after doing likewise at Monte-Carlo.

Meanwhile, the 54th-ranked Wolf notched up consecutive wins this week, beating lucky loser Hugo Grenier in his opener before upsetting 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz - both in straight sets.

The 24-year-old's best results this year include a second-week run at the Australian Open, quarterfinal in Houston and semifinal in Dallas. Wolf is making his debut at the Foro Italico this fortnight.

Alexander Zverev vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

The two players haven't clashed before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs J.J. Wolf odds

Alexander Zverev vs J.J. Wolf prediction

Wolf is into the third round on his Rome debut.

Both Zverev and Wolf look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have pretty similar gamestyles. Both men can serve and hit big and move well.

However, the German takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on the red dirt. Zverev has compiled a decent 114-45 record on clay, winning six titles.

Meanwhile, Wolf hasn't played much on clay - eight times, to be precise - but the American has impressively won five of these matchups. Considering these factors, the 2017 champion should take the win.

Pick: Zverev in straight sets

