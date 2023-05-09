Italian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini.

Date: May 10, 2023.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 128).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: Masters 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €7,705,780.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini preview

Andy Murray in action at the Madrid Open

Andy Murray will take on Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Murray's most notable performance this year came at the Qatar Open where he reached the final before losing to Daniil Medvedev. The Scot started the clay-court season at the Monte-Carlo Masters and suffered a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Alex de Minaur in the fourth.

He then competed at the Madrid Open and endured another opening-round exit, this time losing 6-2, 7-6(7), to Andrea Vavassori.

Murray entered the Open Aix Provence and won it by defeating Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the final, thus clinching his first Challenger title on clay.

Fognini has endured a disappointing season so far, winning only two out of 10 matches. His best performance was reaching the second round of the Rio Open and the Estoril Open, which is the only tournament he has played so far in the European clay-court season.

Fognini was scheduled to compete at the Madrid Open and face Oscar Otte in the opening round. However, he withdrew from the tournament due to injury. The Italian is currently ranked 130th in the world.

Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 4-4. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2019 Shanghai Masters, with Fognini winning 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(2).

Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray -225 -1.5 (+110) Over 21.5 (-130) Fabio Fognini +170 +1.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (-110)

Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Murray will enter the match as the favorite to win considering he recently won a Challenger title on clay by beating higher-ranked Tommy Paul in the final. However, Fognini plays his best on clay, so he should not be written off.

Murray may not be the same mover on the surface as he once was but his return game, groundstrokes, and defensive skills are enough to help him do well. The Scot's efficient serve and swift transitions from defense to offense will also come in handy.

Fognini will look to make the most out of his baseline game and groundstrokes, especially his forehand, which has helped him hit a lot of winners. The Italian will have to be at his absolute best if he is to come out on top.

Murray will look to build on his success in Provence and should be able to defeat Fognini and secure his first clay-court win in the 2023 ATP Tour.

Prediction: Andy Murray def. Fabio Fognini

