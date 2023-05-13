Italian Open 2023: Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (10) Barbora Krejcikova vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko.

Date: May 14, 2023.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €3,572,618.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Former French Open champions Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko are set to clash in a third-round showdown at the 2023 Italian Open on Sunday.

Krejcikova faced Danka Kovinic in the second round. The pair traded service breaks to start the first set. After a hold of serve by her opponent, the Czech swept the next five games to claim the opener.

The second set also commenced with the duo exchanging breaks of serve. Krejcikova then broke her opponent's serve twice to lead 4-1. Unfortunately, Kovinic had to retire at this point as she was unable to continue due to an injury, sending the Czech into the next round.

Ostapenko was up against Sorana Cirstea in the second round. The Latvian bagged the first two games of the opening set, following which her opponent did the same.

Ostapenko got the upper hand eventually, snagging a break of serve in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. She held on to the lead to clinch the set. Cirstea responded strongly in the second set as she jumped to a 5-1 lead.

The Romanian faltered while trying to close out the set on her first go, but sealed the deal on her second try. The momentum swung in Ostapenko's favor in the third set as she quickly went 5-1 up. The Latvian then stepped up to serve for the contest.

Ostapenko had six match points, but Cirstea held her nerve to secure a break of serve to keep herself in contention. However, it wasn't the start of an epic comeback. The Latvian broke back immediately in the next game to win the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Krejcikova leads Ostapenko 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter at the 2022 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Barbora Krejcikova -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 20.5 (-130) Jelena Ostapenko +190 -1.5 (+375) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Italian Open.

Ostapenko nipped Cirstea's comeback in the bud to close out the match quickly after wasting six match points. On the other hand, Kovinic's mid-match retirement made things a lot easier for Krejcikova.

Ostapenko had some troubles with her serve in the previous round. While her serve has always been hit and miss, if she struggles with it yet again, Krejcikova is the perfect player to capitalize on it.

The two have very distinct playing styles. While Ostapenko is the aggressive baseliner, Krejcikova relies on her subtle all-court brand of tennis to make it through.

Ostapenko's opponents often end up as mere bystanders watching her dictate the proceedings with her first-strike tennis. However, her level varies quite often and she's unable to maintain the same intensity for too long. As such, the more consistent and stable Krejcikova will be favored to win this encounter.

Pick: Barbora Krejcikova to win in three sets.

