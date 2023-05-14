Italian Open 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (Q) Camila Osorio.

Date: May 15, 2023.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €3,572,618.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Camila Osorio preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2023 Madrid Open.

12th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will square off against World No. 100 Camila Osorio in the fourth round of the 2023 Italian Open on Monday.

A straight-sets win over Elena Gabriela Ruse put Haddad Maia in the third round, where she faced Magda Linette. The Brazilian snagged an early break to go 3-1 up in the first set. She held on to the lead and eventually served for the set at 5-4.

However, Haddad Maia dropped serve while trying to close out the set. She immediately broke Linette's serve in the following game and managed to serve out the set easily on her second attempt.

Haddad Maia was off to a fast start in the second set as she jumped to a 4-0 lead. Linette bagged the next three games in an effort to close the gap, but it wasn't enough. The Brazilian remained ahead and soon wrapped up the proceedings to win the match 7-5, 6-4.

Osorio came through the qualifying rounds and then saved a match point during her first round win over Varvara Gracheva. She knocked out 29th seed Petra Martic in the second round to set up a third round date against World No. 4 Caroline Garcia.

The two traded service breaks to start the opening set, but remained solid on serve thereafter. Osorio got the decisive break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up. She served for the set in the next game and after saving three break points, managed to clinch the opener.

A single break of serve sealed the deal in Osorio's favor in the second set. She broke Garcia's serve in the seventh game to go 4-3 up. This proved to be more than enough for her as she went on to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia -145 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-115) Camila Osorio +110 -1.5 (+225) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Camila Osorio prediction

Camila Osorio at the 2023 Australian Open.

Osorio's win over Garcia was just her second over a top 10 player. The 21-year old is having quite the dream run in Rome. She has now reached the fourth round of A WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

It doesn't get any easier for Osorio from here on out. Haddad Maia is way too consistent from the baseline and unlike her previous opponents, isn't going to give away points with cheap errors. The Brazilian possesses a pretty decent serve to boot.

Osorio's tenacity has always been a strong point of hers. She's not afraid to switch up her tactics and fights until the very end. Based on their previous results, Haddad Maia will be favored to come out on top, but it would be foolish to write off the young Colombian completely.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia to win in three sets.

