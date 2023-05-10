Italian Open 2023: Ben Shelton vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (28) Ben Shelton vs Alexander Bublik

Date: Friday, May 12

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ben Shelton vs Alexander Bublik preview

Shelton is making his Rome debut.

Twenty-eighth seed Ben Shelton takes on Alexander Bublik as he makes his debut at the Italian Open.

In only his second season on tour, the 35th-ranked Shelton is enjoying a breakout campaign. After winning his opener in a fifth-set super tiebreak, the 20-year-old American embarked on an inspired run to the quarterfinals, losing in four sets to compatriot Tommy Paul.

Shelton, though, has been underwhelming since then, making opening-round exits at Delray Beach and Acapulco before reaching the second round at Indian Wells. Either side of opening-round exits at Miami and Monte-Carlo, the American reached the second round at Estoril.

He's 1-2 at his last two tournaments, including an exit in the first round at Madrid last fortnight.

Meanwhile, World No.49 Bublik made a wretched start to the season. He lost his first eight matches, before returning to winning ways at Marseille, where he lost to eventual winner Hubert Hurkacz in the last four.

After early exits in Dubai and Indian Wells, the 25-year-old lost his first two matches on European clay - Monte-Carlo and Barcelona - before making the Madrid second round.

Bublik is coming off a quarterfinal run at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger and will look to open his account in Rome on his fourth attempt.

Ben Shelton vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Ben Shelton Alexander Bublik

The odds will be updated when they release.

Ben Shelton vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Bublik is looking to open his Rome account

Both Shelton and Bublik largely look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well. However, Bublik takes a slight edge because of his superior experience and pedigree.

Having said that, consistency is never the Kazakh's strongest suit, while Shelton has just started out. The two players have had contrasting starts to the season but have gone off the boil recently.

In terms of claycourt pedigree, Shelton is 2-4, with both wins coming this year. Meanwhile, Bublik has gone 12-23. Considering his superior experience, expect Bublik to beat his left-handed opponent.

Pick: Bublik in three sets

