Italian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Date: Saturday, May 13

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Alcaraz opens his Rome campaign on Saturday.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his Italian Open campaign against compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish second-round clash.

The second-ranked Alcaraz is set to be the world's top ranked player at the end of the fortnight merely by featuring in his Rome opener. The 20-year-old has had a marvellous season, losing only twice in 31 matches. That includes a 19-1 run on clay, which comprises title runs at Barcelona (ATP 500) and Madrid Masters.

Despite starting his season belatedly at the Argentina Open, Alcaraz has won a tour-leading four titles, including three on clay. The Spaniard's other title - his third at a Masters 1000 tournament - came at Indian Wells.

Alcaraz is making his Rome debut, having pulled out of last year's edition following his exertions during a victorious Madrid campaign. He will look to emulate his compatriot Rafael Nadal - absent this year - as the first player in nearly a decade (2013) to win the Madrid-Rome double.

Meanwhile, World No. 72 Ramos-Vinolas has had a far less impressive campaign, beating Italian wildcard Francesco Passaro for only his sixth win in 20 matches this year. Four of these wins have come in respective semifinal and quarterfinal runs at Cordoba and Rio de Janeiro.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is 6-8 in Rome, reaching the fourth round in 2020, losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Alcaraz has won all three of his previous meetings with Ramos-Vinolas, with all three clashes happening on clay. The left-hander stretched Alcaraz to five sets in their most recent meeting in the Roland Garros second round last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz -2500 -1.5 (-1000) Over 17.5 (-115) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +770 +1.5 (+475) Under 17.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Ramos-Vinolas faces a tough second-round outing.

Both Alcaraz and Ramos-Vinolas are quintessential baseliners. However, the former - with his big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and elite movement - takes a clear edge. Both Spaniards love playing on clay, though, where they tend to play some of their best tennis.

While Alcaraz has an impressive 58-12 record on clay, winning seven titles, Ramos-Vinolas has had more wins (192) but at a far more modest success % (54.7), winning all four of his titles on the surface.

Their last meeting went the distance, so Alcaraz can expect another tough outing against the left-hander. However, the younger Spaniard is in red-hot form, especially on clay, and should emerge victorious.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

