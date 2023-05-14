Italian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: Monday, May 15

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Alcaraz made a winning start to his Rome debut.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on qualifier Fabian Marozsan as a place in the Italian Open fourth round beckons.

Soon-to-be World No. 1 Alcaraz made short work of compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas on his Rome debut. The reigning Indian Wells and Madrid champion won a tight opener 6-4 before conceding only two games to bring up his 30th win of the season.

Alcaraz made a slow start, dropping serve in the first game, but broke his compatriot before reeling off five straight games from 4-4 to take control of the match. The World No. 2 didn't face another break point, blasting 28 winners, to mark his Rome debut with a win.

Incidentally, Alcaraz's first win on the tour also came against Ramos-Vinolas - in a third-set tiebreak at Rio de Janeiro. The younger Spaniard (120-33) has won 119 times since then.

Meanwhile, World No. 135 Marozsan continued his dream run at the Foro Italico, emerging from qualifying to win two main draw matches. In his last outing, the 23-year-old Hungarian beat 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka in a third-set tiebreak to set up a showdown with the top seed.

Interestingly, Marozsan was 0-2 on the ATP Tour coming into Rome, where he will look to continue his golden run.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

The two players haven't clashed before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Marozsan is into the third round.

Both Alcaraz and Marozsan are quintessential baseliners. While Alcaraz has a big serve, powerful groundstrokes off either flank and elite movement, not much is known about the Hungarian, who has only played four times on tour.

Widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport, Alcaraz has been in sizzling form this year, losing only twice in 32 matches. He has not lost in 12 matches since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Miami quarterfinals. During this period, Alcaraz racked up titles in Barcelona and Madrid.

On paper, this matchup is a mismatch, and barring an epic collapse, Alcaraz should emerge victorious without much trouble.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

