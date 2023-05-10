Italian Open 2023: Daria Kasatkina vs Lisa Pigato preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Daria Kasatkina vs Lisa Pigato

Date: May 11, 2023

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €3,572,618

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daria Kasatkina vs Lisa Pigato preview

Kasatkina at the 2023 Madrid Open

World No. 9 Daria Kasatkina is all set to square off against 483rd-ranked Lisa Pigato in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open.

Kasatkina is yet to find her top level this season, having won only ten matches so far and losing 11. Her first clay-court tournament of the year was the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open, where she previously lifted her first singles title in 2017. This year, she won three matches to reach the semifinals before losing to Ons Jabeur.

The 26-year-old then crashed out in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open against Paula Badosa. At the Madrid Open, she was defeated by compatriot Veronika Kudermetova in a close encounter in the fourth round. Kasatkina recently revealed that she was seeking assistance from a British mental coach to rediscover her love for tennis.

The 2023 Italian Open is the first tour-level tournament this year for 19-year-old home hope Pigato. She defeated Diletta Cherubini 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to advance to the second round. Pigato played her first WTA tournament at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open, losing to Serena Williams in the first round. The Italian is currently ranked No. 483 in the world.

Daria Kasatkina vs Lisa Pigato head-to-head

This will be the first tour-level meeting between the two players and hence, the head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daria Kasatkina vs Lisa Pigato odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina -10000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 16.5 (-120) Lisa Pigato +1900 -1.5 (+3300) Under 16.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daria Kasatkina vs Lisa Pigato prediction

Lisa Pigato

Although she hasn't performed up to her standards in 2023, eighth-seeded Kasatkina will enter her opening match in Rome with a major psychological advantage over the 19-year-old Italian player on Friday. The Russian has much more experience and has gone up against some of the best players in the world.

Pigato, meanwhile, could look to cause an upset at an early stage of the WTA 1000 event. She would draw a great deal of confidence from her tough first-round win but might have to produce a very high level to defeat the World No. 9.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes