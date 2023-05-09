Italian Open 2023 Day 2: Men's Singles Predictions, ft. Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini

The second day of the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday will feature 16 men's singles first-round matches. Eight qualifiers and a wildcard will be in action.

The likes of 2008 finalist Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Bublik, Sebastian Baez and Filip Krajinovic will be in action as men's first-round action in the 96-player draw gets underway at the Foro Italico.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches on Wednesday at the Italian Open could unfold:

#1 Andy Murray (2016 Italian Open winner) vs Fabio Fognini

Fabio Fognini

World No. 42 Andy Murray opens his campaign at the Italian Open against Italian wildcard Fabio Fognini.

Murray, who won the Aix-en-Provence Challenger last week, is 8-7 on the season. The 2016 Italian Open champion lost to Fognini in his last appearance at the Foro Italico six years ago. Meanwhile, the 46th-ranked Fognini has won only twice in ten matches this year, with one of them coming in Estoril.

The two players have split their eight previous meetings, with Fognini winning two of their three claycourt clashes. However, considering the Italian's disappointing form in 2023, Murray should prevail despite riding a four-match losing streak.

Pick: Murray in straight sets

#2 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Luca Van Assche

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

The 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry takes on World No. 85 Luca van Assche in the Italian Open first round.

Etcheverry is 14-11 in 2023, while Van Assche has won only twice in seven matches this season. The two players haven't clashed before, but expect the in-form Argentine to take this one.

Pick: Etcheverry in straight sets

#3 Bradon Nakashima vs Gregoire Barrere

Brandon Nakashima

In another all-unseeded first-round clash at the Italian Open, World No. 47 Brandon Nakashima locks horns with Frenchman Gregoire Barrere.

Nakashima is 3-5 on the season, while the 63rd-ranked Barrere has fared better - going 9-9. The two players have not played each other before, but the Frenchman should take this one.

Pick: Barrere in straight sets

#4 Marcos Giron vs Roman Safiullin

Marcos Giron

The 60th-ranked Marcos Giron opens his campaign at the Rome Masters against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

Giron has won 12 of his 23 matches this season, while Safiullin has won only thrice in 2023. This is yet another first-time matchup, but the in-form American should see out his opponent to reach the next round.

Pick; Giron in straight sets

