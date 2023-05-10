Italian Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: Friday, May 12

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Sinner will look to make a winning start.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner opens his quest for a maiden Masters 1000 title at the Italian Open against qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis.

World No. 8 Sinner has been one of the form players on tour this year, winning 26 of his 32 matches. The 21-year-old Italian has been the epitome of consistency, making at least the quarterfinals at seven of his eight tournaments.

Sinner opened his campaign with a quarterfinal run at Adelaide 1 before reaching the Australian Open second week. He won his first title of the year at Montpellier before making the Rotterdam final (lost to Daniil Medvedev).

The Italian then made the last four at Indian Wells and the final at Miami (lost to Medvedev again) before reaching the semifinals at Monte-Carlo. Since withdrawing from his quarterfinal against compatriot Lorenzo Musetti at Barcelona, Sinner is set to return to action in Rome. He has a 7-4 record there, reaching the quarterfinals last year.

Meanwhile, the 104th-ranked Kokkinakis improved to 9-7 on the season by beating Jaume Munar in his opener. He reached the semifinals at Adelaide 2 at the start of the year.

The Manama Challenger winner is coming off a quarterfinal run at the Cagliari Challenger, having stumbled in the opening round in Madrid two weeks ago. The Australian is making his Rome main draw debut.

Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Sinner has won both his meetings with Kokkinakis, including the pair's last clash in the Adelaide 1 second round.

Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Kokkinakis is making his Rome debut

Both Sinner and Kokkinakis are quintessential baseliners and have pretty similar game styles. Both players have big serves, powerful groundstrokes off either flank and move well.

However, Sinner with his superior all-court game, experience, pedigree - especially on clay - and elite movement takes the edge. Sinner has won an impressive 40 of 58 matches on red dirt, winning one title, while Kokkinakis has won only four of his 14.

Considering the same and the recent form of both players, the Italian should take this one.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

