Italian Open 2023: Madison Keys vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (19) Madison Keys vs (30) Anhelina Kalinina.

Date: May 15, 2023.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €3,572,618.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Madison Keys vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Madison Keys at the 2023 Italian Open.

Madison Keys will take on Anhelina Kalinina in the fourth round of the 2023 Italian Open on Monday.

Following her quarterfinal exit from the Charleston Open in early April, Keys took some time off to recover from health issues. She returned to action at the Italian Open, where following a first round bye, she faced Magdalena Frech in the second round.

Keys was off to a great start in the opening set as she broke her opponent's serve twice to go 5-1 up. She stumbled while trying to close out the set on her first try as Frech put up a fight by claiming two successive games. The American got the job done on her second try to put herself in the lead.

The second set started off with three consecutive breaks of serve, with Keys coming out on top to lead 2-1. She broke Frech's serve yet again towards the end to win the match 6-3, 6-2.

Keys was set to face Victoria Azarenka in a highly anticipated third round contest. Unfortunately, the former World No. 1 withdrew from the tournament citing a right leg injury, sending the American into the next round via a walkover.

Kalinina ousted Anna Blinkova in straight sets to set up a third round match against Sofia Kenin. The Ukrainian led 2-0 in the first set, but dropped the next three games to trail 3-2. She then went on a three-game run herself to go 5-3 up.

Kalinina didn't squander her lead this time and soon closed out the set. She took a commanding 5-1 lead in the second set, which proved to be too much for Kenin to surmount. The 26-year old soon went on to win the match 6-4, 6-2.

Madison Keys vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

Kalinina leads Keys 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Italian Open in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Anhelina Kalinina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys Anhelina Kalinina

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Madison Keys vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Anhelina Kalinina at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

After failing to win a match in her previous two tournaments of the clay swing, Kalinina has finally found her footing in Rome. She has dropped serve just once across her two matches here so far and played some smart clay court tennis.

Keys got a lucky break against Azarenka, but played well enough against Frech upon her return to action. She's a former runner-up in Rome, losing the 2016 final to Serena Williams.

Kalinina has been able to counter the big-hitting Keys' powerful groundstrokes quite well. The Ukrainian's movement on the surface coupled with her defensive skills make her a dangerous opponent on the red dirt.

Clay is Kalinina's favored surface and having defeated Keys at the venue last year as well, she'll be feeling confident of her chances. If the 26-year old maintains her current form, she should have no problem advancing to the next round.

Pick: Anhelina Kalinina to win in three sets.

