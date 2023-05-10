Italian Open 2023: Marie Bouzkova vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (27) Marie Bouzkova vs Caty McNally.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €3,572,618.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Marie Bouzkova vs Caty McNally preview

Marie Bouzkova at the 2023 Madrid Open.

After a first-round bye, Marie Bouzkova will take on Caty McNally in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open.

Bouzkova suffered a three-set loss in her very first match of the clay season. She faced Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the Charleston Open, but came up short. Dropping down to the ITF level didn't help either, as she lost in the quarterfinals of the of a tournament in Portugal.

Bouzkova reached the third round of the Madrid Open but lost to Jessica Pegula in two competitive sets. This is her second appearance at the Italian Open and her first since 2020. She is yet to make it past the second round here.

McNally was drawn against home favorite Dalila Spiteri in the first round. The match was quite one-sided as the 21-year old was dominant from start to finish. She dished out a bagel to claim the opening set.

McNally led 2-0 in the second set after which Spiteri finally managed to halt her opponent's momentum with a service hold. The 21-year old bagged the next four games to win the match 6-0, 6-1 in an hour.

Marie Bouzkova vs Caty McNally head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Marie Bouzkova vs Caty McNally odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marie Bouzkova -210 +1.5 (-550) Over 20.5 (-135) Caty McNally +160 -1.5 (+325) Under 20.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marie Bouzkova vs Caty McNally prediction

McNally at the 2023 Madrid Open.

McNally made an impressive start to her Italian Open campaign by registering a commanding win over Spiteri in the first round. However, against an opponent who barely plays at the WTA level, the young American was always expected to reign supreme.

Bouzkova will prove to be the real test for McNally. The Czech's experience should tilt the scales in her favor, at least on paper. However, neither player has really excelled on the red dirt so far in their careers.

McNally has a well-rounded game and isn't afraid to make frequent trips to the net to throw off her opponents. Bouzkova isn't too hesistant to shake things up either with her variety. This appears to be a fairly balanced encounter, though the Czech's results so far make her the favorite to come out on top.

Pick: Marie Bouzkova to win in straight sets.

