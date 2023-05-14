Italian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: Monday, May 15

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Tsitsipas is into the third round.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Italian Lorenzo Sonego as he seeks to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas was in control of his opener against Portugal's Nuno Borges, leading 6-3, 4-3 when rain suspended play on a rainy Saturday in Rome. The Australian Open finalist returned to court and reeled off the last two games to open his campaign at the Foro Italico with a win.

Having reached the final last year, Tsitsipas blasted 15 winners on Saturday and didn't face a break point, before completing the job a day later. The Greek - now 24-7 on the season - has been in good form on European clay.

He's coming off quarterfinal runs at Madrid and Monte-Carlo either side of a final appearance at Barcelona. With his opening-round win at the Foro Italico, Tsitsipas is now 10-5 at the tournament, with four of these wins coming last year during his final run.

Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Sonego improved to 12-12 in 2023 following a pair of wins this week. After opening his campaign against Jeremy Chardy, the Italian beat Yoshihito Nishioka to set up a meeting with 2022 finalist Tsitsipas.

Sonego is 3-3 on European clay this season, having lost in the opening round in Madrid two weeks ago. The Italian is now 8-6 in Rome, having made the semifinals two years ago and losing in the first round in 2022.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Tsitsipas has won both his meetings with Sonego. The pair last clashed in the Cincinnati second round two years ago but have never met on clay.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Lorenzo Sonego

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sonego is looking to reach the fourth round.

Both Tsitsipas and Sonego look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and move well. However, Tsitsipas takes the edge because of his superior consistency, experience, and pedigree, especially on clay.

The Greek has an 87-28 record on the surface, winning four titles, while Sonego is 42-41, winning one title. Moreover, Tsitsipas is a regular at the business end of claycourt events.

Although the pair haven't met on clay before, Tsitsipas should extend his dominance against Sonego as he seeks a first Rome title.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets

