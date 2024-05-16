Italian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (29) Alejandro Tabilo

Date: May 17, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN5

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

Zverev at the 2024 Italian Open.

Third seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns with Alejandro Tabilo in the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday, May 17.

Zverev secured wins over Aleksandar Vukic, Luciano Darderi, and Nuno Borges to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Taylor Fritz. The German landed the first blow in the opening set to go up a break and held on to the lead to claim the set.

The two were on even terms until midway through the second set, after which Zverev raised his level and ran away with the match. He bagged four games on the trot to score a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win.

Tabilo eliminated Yannick Hanfmann, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, and Karen Khachanov to make the last eight, where he faced Zhang Zhizhen. The Chilean broke his opponent's serve to take the lead in the first set.

Tabilo served for the set at 5-3 and after saving a couple of break points, clinched the set. He snagged a break of serve at the start of the second set and kept Zhang at bay until the end to register a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev

-350

+1.5 (-1000)

Over 21.5 (-150)

Alejandro Tabilo

+260

-1.5 (+500)

Under 21.5 (+105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

Alejandro Tabilo at the 2024 Italian Open.

Tabilo's dream run continues with another strong win over Zhang. He won 83 percent of his first serve points and struck a total of 28 winners. He has now reached the biggest semifinal of his career.

Zverev took out the in-form Fritz with ease to reach his first semifinal on clay this year. He didn't face a single break point in the previous round and has dropped his serve just once during the tournament so far.

Both players have won all of their matches in straight sets in Rome until now. Zverev's serve has held up well, but Tabilo could find it tough to make any inroads on his service games. This could put him under pressure on his own serve.

Zverev can easily match the Chilean from the back of the court in baseline rallies. Even though Tabilo is having a good tournament, the German will be favored to take another step towards his second title at the venue.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.