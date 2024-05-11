Italian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi

Date: May 12, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi preview

Zverev at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Five

Third seed Alexander Zverev will take on Luciano Darderi in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Zverev has made a solid start to the season by chalking up 23 wins from 32 matches, including a title-winning run at the United Cup. He also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the 2024 Miami Open.

The German entered Rome on the back of a fourth round exit in Madrid, where he lost to Francesco Cerundolo in straight sets. He started his campaign with a potent win against Alexandar Vukic in the second round, 6-0, 6-4.

Darderi at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Three

Luciano Darderi, meanwhile, has made a bright start to the season by amassing 14 wins from 20 matches, including a title-winning run in the Cordoba Open. He also reached the semifinals of the U.S Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston, where he fell to Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.

The 22-year-old entered Rome on the back of a second round exit in Madrid. He began his campaign with an emphatic win against Denis Shapovalov and then overpowered Mariano Navone en route to the third round. Darderi defeated the Argentine Navone in one hour and 33 minutes, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

The head-to-head between Zverev and Darderi is poised at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Luciano Darderi

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi prediction

A tricky encounter is on the cards between Alexander Zverev and Luciano Darderi in the third round of the Italian Open. Both players will be determined to continue their run at the ATP 1000 event.

After a strong start to the season, Zverev has put up tired performances in the past few weeks. He has a promising record on clay and will be hoping to find his rhythm ahead of the French Open. The German has a formidable all-around game and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Darderi, meanwhile, has been exceptional on the main tour this year. Despite ordinary results in 2023, he turned things around and captured his first ATP title in February. The Italian likes to feed off the energy from the home crowd and has a decent all-around game on court.

Ultimately, the player who executes their strategy efficienctly and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, Zverev should be able to solve this riddle and secure a fourth round berth in Madrid.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.