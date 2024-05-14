Italian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Taylor Fritz

Date: May 15, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN5

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Italian Open.

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will square off in a quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Italian Open on Wednesday.

Zverev knocked out Aleksandar Vukic and Luciano Darderi to make the fourth round, where he was up against Nuno Borges. The German blew an early lead but got the upper hand, sweeping four games in a row to take the first set.

Both players were evenly matched for most of the second set, but Borges blinked first. Zverev upped the ante with a late break before serving out a 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Fritz, meanwhile, secured wins over Fabio Fognini and Sebastian Korda to reach the fourth round, where Grigor Dimitrov awaited him. The American faced considerable resistance in the first set but raised his leve to claim the set.

Fritz fought valiantly in the second set but it slipped away from him in the tiebreak. despite saving nine set points. He didn't waste any time in getting back on track, as he conceded only one game in the decider to score a 6-2, 6-7 (11), 6-1 win.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Zverev leads Fritz 4-3 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous encounter at the 2023 United Cup in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev







Taylor Fritz









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Italian Open.

Fritz has been on a roll during this clay swing. He reached his first career final on the surface in Munich and followed up with a semifinal finish in Madrid. He has made the last-eight in Rome for the first time.

After losing a closely contested second set, Fritz took control to get the better of Dimitrov. The American rained down 13 aces and saved all 11 break points.

Meanwhile, Zverev's win over Borges marked the first time he secured three consecutive wins on clay this season. The German has been in great form throughout the tournament, winning all his matches in straight sets.

Fritz and Zverev's rivalry has been a close one. Fritz is the more in-form player, but Zverev has the better record on clay. This will be their first match on red dirt.

Zverev has 135 wins against 52 losses on clay, which trumps Fritz's 46-33 career record on the surface. If the German is back to his best, he should make it through, else Fritz could win.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets