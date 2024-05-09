Italian Open 2024: Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: May 12, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Kerber at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 5

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Kerber has made a promising start to the season so far by amassing six wins from 15 matches, including a title triumph in the United Cup and a fourth-round appearance in Indian Wells. She also participated at the 2024 Australian Open but was eliminated by Danielle Collins in the opening round.

The 36-year-old entered Rome on the back of a first-round exit in Stuttgart. She began her campaign at the Italian Open with a solid win against Lauren Davis and then showed her class against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. Kerber defeated the Russian in one hour and nine minutes, 6-3, 6-0.

Sasnovich at the Australian Open - Day 3

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season so far. She entered the main draw in Adelaide and Stuttgart through the qualifiers but couldn't get past the first round. The Belarusian also featured in the 2024 Australian Open and fell to Rebeka Masarova in her opening bout.

Sasnovich finally steadied the ship in Rome and chalked up her first win on the main tour this year. She outfoxed the likes of Alycia Parks and Aleksandra Krunic in the qualifiers and then overpowered Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Ekaterina Alexandrova en route to the third round. Sasnovich cruised past the Russian Alexandrova in straight sets.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Kerber leads the head-to-head against Sasnovich 2-1. However, Sasnovich won their most recent encounter in the 2022 French Open.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Sasnovich at the Bett1open - Day 5

A tricky contest is on the cards between Angelique Kerber and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round of the Italian Open. Both players will be eager to continue their run at the WTA 1000 event.

Kerber seems to be clicking at the right time during the clay court swing with the 2024 French Open on the horizon. She won 72% of her first serve points in the previous round and eased past the 17th seed Kudermetova. The German is known for her efficient all-around game and high-tactical acumen on court.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, on the other hand, has finally silenced her critics with a decent run of results in the last fortnight. She will be high on confidence with four wins on the trot in Rome. The Belarusian is known for her commanding presence on the baseline and flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, Kerber should be able to pass this tricky test and advance to the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Pick: Kerber to win in straight sets.