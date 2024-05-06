Italian Open 2024: Angelique Kerber vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs Lauren Davis

Date: May 8, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 128).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Angelique Kerber vs Lauren Davis preview

Kerber at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 5

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will take on Lauren Davis in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Kerber has made a decent start to the season so far by amassing four wins from nine matches, including a title-winning run in the United Cup. She also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets.

The German will enter Rome on the back of a first-round exit in Stuttgart. Despite a spirited effort against Emma Raducanu, she fell to the Brit in straight sets. Kerber will be eager to make amends at the Italian Open in Rome.

Davis on the women's tour last year

Lauren Davis, meanwhile, has missed the beginning of the season due to a shoulder injury. She returned to the WTA tour in April and registered an early exit in the Charleston Open qualifiers.

The 30-year-old then participated in the Madrid Open and chalked up a tough first-round exit at the event. She squared off against Mayar Sherif in the first round and fell to the Egyptian in three sets. Davis will be hoping to rediscover her form in Madrid.

Angelique Kerber vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kerber and Davis is poised at 1-1. Kerber won their most recent encounter in the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Angelique Kerber vs Lauren Davis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Angelique Kerber Lauren Davis

Odds will be updated when available.

Angelique Kerber vs Lauren Davis prediction

Kerber at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

A tricky encounter is on the cards between Angelique Kerber and Lauren Davis in the first round of the Italian Open. Both players will be hoping to make a significant impact at the WTA 1000 event.

Kerber has been selective of her appearances on the main tour. She showed glimpses of her potent form in Indian Wells and will be determined to prove herself once again in Rome. The German is known for her steady all-around game and accurate groundstrokes, especially off the forehand wing.

Davis, on the contrary, is yet to register a valuable result since winning the 2023 Hobart International. A shoulder injury delayed her comeback this year, but the American will be determined to get up to speed at the highest level. She is known for her versatile all-around game and calm demeanor on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and makes a strong start will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, Kerber should be able to pass this test and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Kerber to win in three sets.