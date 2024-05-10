Italian Open 2024: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (18) Madison Keys

Date: May 11, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Madison Keys preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Top 20 players Beatriz Haddad Maia and Madison Keys will clash in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open on Saturday, May 11.

Haddad Maia faced Wang Xinyu in the second round. The Brazilian went down an early break at the start of the first set and played catch up from that point. However, she was unable to close the gap and lost the set.

Haddad Maia was on the back foot in the second set as well but staged a turnaround as she bagged four games from 3-2 down to take the set. While she initially squandered her lead in the decider, she broke Wang's serve once again towards the end to wrap up a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Keys' Italian Open campaign got underway against Camila Osorio. She dominated the first set as she dished out a bagel to capture it. The American was in cruise control, leading 3-1 in the second set.

Osorio cleaned up her act and nabbed five of the next six games to snatch the set from her opponent's grasp. It wasn't the start of a comeback as Keys regained control of the match in the third set, breaking her opponent's serve twice to register a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Haddad Maia leads Keys 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy in straight sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Beatriz Haddad Maia -115

+1.5 (-275)

2 sets (-200)

Madison Keys

-110

-1.5 (+190)

3 sets (+140)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Keys and Haddad Maia are in pretty decent form as they had a good run in Madrid. The former made the semifinals, while the latter lost a round before, and both were eliminated by eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Both players needed three sets to get past their respective opponents in the previous round. Haddad Maia fought back from a set down, while Keys regrouped after she relinquished her hold on the match.

Keys reached the final of the Italian Open back in 2016, losing to Serena Williams in straight sets. She makes her aggressive brand of tennis work even on clay but can easily hit herself out of contention as well.

Haddad Maia can switch between defense and offense when required, though she often ends up grinding it out in lengthy battles. Her gameplay is more suited for clay and some of her career-best results have come on the surface, including a semifinal at the French Open. As such, the Brazilian has a better shot at making it through this encounter.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia to win in three sets.