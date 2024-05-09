Italian Open 2024: Ben Shelton vs Pavel Kotov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Ben Shelton vs Pavel Kotov

Date: May 10, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Ben Shelton vs Pavel Kotov preview

Shelton at the 2024 Miami Open.

After a first-round bye, Ben Shelton will square off against Pavel Kotov in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday (May 10).

Shelton's clay swing got underway in Houston at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. He secured wins over Zizou Bergs, Brandon Nakashima and Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach his first final on the surface.

Shelton was up against defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the final. The 21-year-old pipped his older countryman in three sets to capture his maiden title on clay, as well as the second of his career.

Shelton then headed to Spain for the Madrid Open, where he beat Tomas Machac 6-0, 6-2 to make the third round. He then led Alexander Bublik by a set but slumped to a three-set loss.

Kotov, meanwhile, kicked off his Italian Open campaign against Alex Michelsen in the first round. The Russian outplayed his opponent from the very first point and dropped only one game in each set to register a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Ben Shelton vs Pavel Kotov head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ben Shelton vs Pavel Kotov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton

-225 +1.5 (-600)

Over 22.5 (-120)

Pavel Kotov

+170 -1.5 (+340)

Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Pavel Kotov prediction

Pavel Kotov at the 2024 Italian Open

Kotov snapped his four-match losing skid to reach the semifinals in Marrakech, his first tournament of the clay season. While he crashed out of the Barcelona Open in the first round, he regrouped in Madrid where he made the third round.

Kotov played an impressive match as he made light work of Michelsen in the first round of the Italian Open. He blasted 27 winners in contrast to nine unforced errors. He'll need to maintain this level in the next round as well.

Shelton has already bettered his record on clay from last year. He won a couple of matches on the surface last year, while he has already five wins on it this time, including a title.

Shelton could find himself being tested by Kotov, especially if the latter plays like he did in the first round. However, the Russian has won just one set across his six losses to top-20 players.

Given that Kotov has been outfoxed by higher-ranked opponents so far, Shelton will be favored to make it through to the next round.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.