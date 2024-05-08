Italian Open 2024: Christopher Eubanks vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs (Q) Terence Atmane

Date: May 8, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Christopher Eubanks vs Terence Atmane preview

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 Miami Open.

Christopher Eubanks will square off against qualifier Terence Atmane in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open on Wednesday.

Eubanks has a rather disappointing 4-9 record for the season and hasn't won a match on clay thus far. His first match on the red dirt was in Houston, which he lost to Rinky Hijikata in two tight sets.

Botic Van de Zandschulp knocked out Eubanks in the first round of the Madrid Open in straight sets. The American then participated in a Challenger event in Cagliari but his fortunes didn't improve as he suffered another first-round exit with a three-set loss to Daniel Elahi Galan.

Atmane, meanwhile, already commenced his run at the Italian Open as he had to go through the qualifying rounds. He faced Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of qualifying and scored a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over him.

Atmane next faced compatriot Harold Mayot for a spot in the main draw. The two split the first couple of sets between them. The former edged out the latter in the decider to qualify for the main draw. He has qualified for a Masters 1000 tournament for the second time in his career.

Christopher Eubanks vs Terence Atmane head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths on the tour before this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Christopher Eubanks vs Terence Atmane odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks

+180

-1.5 (+360)

Over 22.5 (-125)

Terence Atmane

-250

+1.5 (-650)

Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Christopher Eubanks vs Terence Atmane prediction

Terence Atmane at the 2024 Australian Open.

Eubanks' level has taken a nosedive compared to the form he displayed last year. He has a lot of points to defend in the coming weeks during the grass swing as he won the title in Mallorca and reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

If Eubanks doesn't step up his game as soon as possible, then his ranking is going to take a hit. He's currently on a three-match losing streak and has lost six of his last seven matches.

However, Eubanks has a great opportunity to end his losing skid against Atmane. The latter has just a handful of main draw appearances at the ATP level and has a lone victory to his name. The Frenchman did a good enough job to qualify but has a tough task ahead of him.

Atmane will also fancy his chances against an out-of-sorts Eubanks. He gave Daniil Medvedev a good scare at the Australian Open earlier this year but retired in the fourth set due to cramps.

Despite his current form, Eubanks will be favored to win this clash because of his experience. If he's unable to do so, his time in the top 50 will come to an end sooner rather than later.

Pick: Christopher Eubanks to win in three sets.