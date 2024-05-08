Italian Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+/3

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech preview

Gauff at the 2024 Madrid Open.

After a first-round bye, Coco Gauff is set to take on Magdalena Frech in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open on Thursday.

Gauff's clay season got underway at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She was put to the test by Sachia Vickery in her opener but fought past in three sets to move on to the quarterfinals.

Gauff was up against Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the last four but slumped to a three-set defeat. She kicked off her Madrid Open run with a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown of Arantxa Rus. It was smooth sailing for her in the next round as well as she defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-1.

Gauff faced her fellow American Madison Keys in the fourth round. The reigning US Open champion rallied from a set down to force a decider. However, the 20-year-old couldn't complete the comeback and lost the match.

Frech, meanwhile, got her Italian Open campaign up and running against Ashlyn Krueger. Both players struggled to hold on to the lead they acquired in the first set as there were eight breaks of serve.

Frech pipped Krueger in the tie-break to take a one-set lead. The second set wasn't as dramatic and despite a few hiccups, the Pole remained calm under pressure to register a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win.

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Gauff leads Frech 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2024 Australian Open in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff

-1400 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (-130)

Magdalena Frech

+700 -1.5 (+1150) Under 18.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Magdalena Frech at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

Frech had lost in the first round of her last five tournaments, including the Charleston Open and the Madrid Open. She finally broke the trend with her win over Krueger at the Italian Open.

Gauff's clay results on clay have been disappointing by her lofty standards. Her main rivals on the tour - Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, have all either won a title on the surface or reached a final. The American will be eager to keep up with her contemporaries.

Frech was previously beaten by Gauff in the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year in their only encounter. The latter dropped just three games during the match.

Gauff has never left Rome without winning at least one match. Frech had a decent start to the season but has gone off the rails over the last few weeks. The American will be expected to make it through this clash with ease.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.