Italian Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa

Date: May 13, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa preview

Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Six

Third seed Coco Gauff will square off against Paula Badosa in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Guaff has made a solid start to the season so far by garnering 23 wins from 30 matches, including a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Maria Sakkari in a close three-set bout.

The American entered Rome on the back of a quarterfinal finish in Stuttgart and a fourth round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by crusing past Magdalena Frech and lucky loser Jaqueline Cristian in the first two rounds. Gauff defeated the Romanian Cristian in two hours and four minutes, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3.

Badosa at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Two

Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has made a decent start to the season by amassing nine wins from 18 matches, including a third round appearance in the 2024 Australian Open. She also reached the last 16 in Stuttgart, where she was eliminated by Aryna Sabalenka in an exciting bout.

The Spaniard entered Rome on the back of a first round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a brilliant win against Mirra Andreeva and then outfoxed Emma Navarro and Diana Shnaider en route to the fourth round. Badosa defeated the Russian Schnaider in three-sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. She will be hoping to continue her rich vein of form at the Italian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

Badosa leads the head-to-head 3-1 against Gauff. She defeated the American most recently in the 2023 Madrid Open.

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Paula Badosa

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa prediction

Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Six

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa in the fourth round of the Italian Open. Both players will be hoping to continue their run at the WTA 1000 event.

Gauff has been slightly shaky on tour since reaching the semifinals in Indian Wells. She seems to be feeling the after-effects of a grueling schedule in the past year and a half. The American is known for her powerful serve and dynamic all-around game on court.

Badosa, on the contrary, is slowly finding her rhythm on the main tour. She had been dealing with a tough spell on the sidelines due to injury, but has dilignetly put in the hardwork towards her recovery. The Spaniard is known for her heavy groundstrokes off both wings and steady all-around game on court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and executes their strategy efficiently will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results on tour, the tie will be tilted towards Gauff, but Badosa holds an healthy advantage in their head-to-head battle and is capable of causing an upset in the fourth round.

Pick: Badosa to win in three-sets.