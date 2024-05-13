Italian Open 2024: Danielle Collins vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Danielle Collins vs (PR) Irina-Camelia Begu

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2024 Italian Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $5,509,771

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & DAZN

Danielle Collins vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview

Danielle Collins at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

13th seed Danielle Collins is set to take on Irina-Camelia Begu in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open on Tuesday, May 14.

Collins has had incredible season so far, winning the Miami Open and the Credit One Open in Charleston. The American entered the Italian Open following a fourth-round exit at the Madrid Open.

Collins kicked off her campaign in Rome against Anna Blinkova in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. Leading 6-4, 0-0, the American advanced after her opponent was forced to pull out with an injury.

Up against 22nd seed Caroline Garcia in the following round, Collins was at her imposing best as she sealed a 6-3, 6-3 victory. She was great on serve and managed to dictate most rallies played from the back of the court.

Begu, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in the first round with a hard-fought victory over local qualifier Rebeka Masarova. Down 1-0, Begu plowed back to eventually seal a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory. She, too, received a bye in the second round after her opponent Oceane Dodin was forced to retire when the score was 5-2 in favor of the Romanian.

Begu turned back the clock during her third-round encounter against 27th seed Elise Mertens, dropping just two games en route to a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Danielle Collins vs Irina-Camelia Begu head-to-head

Collins leads Begu 1-0 in their head-to-head, having won their only encounter in Miami way back in 2018.

Danielle Collins vs Irina-Camelia Begu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins -450 +1.5 (-1200) Over 20.5 (-110) Irina-Camelia Begu +310 -1.5 (+550) Under 20.5 (-130)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

Irina-Camelia Begu at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Fans can expect plenty of action as Collins and Begu prepare to face off at the 2024 Italian Open in a battle of the veterans.

Collins has looked in impeccable form on the red dirt so far this season and has carried that good form into the Italian capital. Yet to drop a set at the event, Collins has been great on serve and from the back of the court. Her groundstrokes have been firing and the occasional net play has also worked in her favor.

Begu on the other hand has also impressed this week despite her gruelling opening round encounter. She's coming off a splendid victory in the previous round against Elise Mertens where she dropped a paltry 2 games, and will be hoping to carry that form forward.

With both players eager to make it to the business end of the tournament, we can expect a high-intensity match from the back of the court. Apart from just serving well, the pair will have to look to make early inroads on the opponent's serve if they are to have a chance of going through.

Collins holds the edge based on current form and her familiarity with the surface.

Pick: Danielle Collins in straight sets.