Italian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Hamad Medjedovic

Date: May 13, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

Medvedev at the 2024 Italian Open.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will square off against qualifier Hamad Medjedovic in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open on Monday.

After a first-round bye, Medvedev's title defence got underway against Jack Draper in the second round. The Russian gave up his lead twice in the opening set and failed to close it out on his first try as well.

Medvedev broke Draper's serve for the third time to go 6-5 up and wrapped up the set on his second go to take the lead. He was cruising to a win in the second set as he led 5-1.

However, Draper put up a fight as he went on a three-game run to close the gap. Medvedev served out the match on his second attempt for a 7-5, 6-4 win, his seventh consecutive victory at the venue.

Medjedovic came through the qualifying rounds and then beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. He took on 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Medjedovic overcame a break deficit in the first set and outplayed Davidovich Fokina in the tie-break to claim the opener. The two pushed each other to the limit in the second set but the Serb edged out his opponent to record a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -300

+1.5 (-800)

Over 21.5 (-135)

Hamad Medjedovic

+220

-1.5 (+425)

Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Hamad Medjedovic at the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Medjedovic has shined in his debut at the Italian Open and has reached the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. One of the sport's promising young prospects, he won the ATP Next Gen Finals last year.

Medvedev was tested a fair bit by Draper but made a winning start to his title defence in Rome. For all of his struggles on clay, he has played pretty well on the surface this year. The injury which forced him to retire midway though his quarterfinal match in Madrid didn't appear to bother him either.

This will be Medjedovic's first match against a top-10 player. He's 6-3 against top-50 players and has already beaten two of them in Rome. This will be the young Serb's toughest battle of his career so far.

Medvedev will be the heavy favorite to come through this clash, given Medjedovic's inexperience at this stage. The latter could play some fearless tennis as he has nothing to lose and may cause an upset, although the defending champion's steady improvement on clay could avert that possibility.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.