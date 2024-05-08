Italian Open 2024 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Sofia Kenin vs Lucia Bronzetti

First-round matches continue on Day 2 of the 2024 Italian Open. Three-time Major champion Angelique Kerber made a statement with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Lauren Davis on Tuesday.

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa scored a 6-,2 6-3 win over teen sensation Mirra Andreeva in the first round. Yulia Putintseva, Shelby Rogers and Camila Osorio were among the other victors of the day.

Not all big names made it through the day. 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez stumbled at the very first hurdle as she went down to Ana Bogdan in straight sets. More players will now aim to reach the second round on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the predictions for some of the matches set for Day 2 of the Italian Open:

#1 - Sofia Kenin vs Lucia Bronzetti

It has been a disappointing season for Kenin so far as she has a lone win to her name. She has lost in the first round of every tournament since her second-round exit from the Hobart International in January. The only silver lining for her has been winning the doubles title at the Miami Open.

Bronzetti, in contrast, has performed quite well. She reached the third round of the Indian Wells Open and more recently, the second round of the Madrid Open. She'll now aim to win a match at the Italian Open for the first time in her career.

Kenin has a 4-4 record in Rome and knocked out World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round here last year. If she's able to channel that form once again, she has a shot at victory, or else Bronzetti is likely to prevail.

Predicted winner: Lucia Bronzetti

#2 - Donna Vekic vs Lesia Tsurenko

Donna Vekic at the 2023 Italian Open.

Vekic has a 10-9 record this season, with a semifinal finish at the Linz Open being her best result. She started her clay swing in Stuttart where she lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the first round.

Vekic registered her first victory on clay at the Madrid Open as she scored a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Laura Siegemund. She then lost to Maria Sakkari in the second round.

Tsurenko has also won one match on clay this year. Her sole win on the surface came during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying rounds, while she lost in the first round of the Charleston Open and the Madrid Open.

Both players recorded their best result at the Italian Open last year. Tsurenko made it to the third round and Vekic went a step further. Neither has impressed with their performances on clay this season.

However, Tsurenko has a 2-1 edge in this rivalry and her only loss against Vekic was a result of her own mid-match retirement. She has handled the Croat's game quite well in the past and could do the same yet again.

Predicted winner: Lesia Tsurenko

#3 - Taylor Townsend vs Brenda Fruhvirtova

Fruhvirtova is the latest Czech teenager making waves on the WTA Tour. She defeated Jule Niemeier and Oceane Dodin to qualify for the Italian Open. She previously lost in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Townsend's first tournament on clay was the Charleston Open, where she reached the third round. She put up a fight against Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Madrid Open but lost the match in three sets.

Having lost to one teenager already, Townsend will be keen to avoid the same fate once again. Fruhvirtova is a talented youngster on the rise but the crafty American could prove to be a tough player for her to counter.

Predicted winner: Taylor Townsend

#4 - Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nadia Podoroska

Sara Sorribes Tormo at the 2021 Italian Open.

The Madrid Open proved to be a turning point for Sorribes Tormo this year. She had won just a couple of matches before the tournament but made it to the fourth round there.

Despite losing to Iga Swiatek in singles, Sorribes Tormo wasn't done. She captured the doubles title with Cristina Bucsa and the duo became the first all-Spanish team to win the doubles title.

Podoroska's clay swing started with back-to-back opening round losses in Bogota and Rouen. She defeated Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the Madrid Open to notch up her first win on clay. She then lost to Emma Navarro in the second round.

Sorribes Tormo and Podoroska are capable clay court players. However, after the Spaniard's impressive run in Madrid, she'll be backed to make a winning start at the Italian Open.

Predicted winner: Sara Sorribes Tormo