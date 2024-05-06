Italian Open 2024: Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi

Date: May 8, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 128).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi preview

Shapovalov at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov will take on Luciano Darderi in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Shapovalov has made an ordindary start to the season so far by chalking up six wins from 17 matches, including third-round appearances in the Miami Open and Madrid Open. He also reached the second round in Indian Wells, where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in a close three-set encounter.

The Canadian put up a promising performance in the 2024 Madrid Open. He defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first two rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Alexander Zverev in the third. The German defeated him in one hour and 44 minutes, 6-4, 7-5.

Darderi at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

Luciano Darderi, meanwhile, has made a remarkable start to the season by garnering 12 wins from 18 matches, including a title-winning run in the Cordoba Open. He also reached the semifinals of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston, where he lost to Frances Tiafoe, 6-2, 7-6(2).

The 22-year-old will enter Rome on the back of a second-round exit in the Madrid Open. He began his campaign by cruising past Gael Monfils in the first round, but came up shy against Taylor Fritz in the second. The American defeated Darderi in one hour and 25 minutes, 7-6(1), 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

Shapovalov leads the head-to-head against Darderi 1-0. He defeated the Italian most recently at the 2024 Miami Open.

Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov Luciano Darderi

Odds will be updated when available.

Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards between Shapovalov and Darderi in the first round of the Italian Open. Both players will be eager to make a deep run at the Masters 1000 event.

Shapovalov has struggled to find his best potential on tour in the last couple of years. He is yet to reach the second week of an ATP event this year. The Canadian is known for his versatile all-around game and heavy groundstrokes from the baseline.

Shapovalov 2023 French Open - Day Six

Darderi, on the contrary, has been a breath of fresh air on the main tour this year. The youngster showcased his potential by capturing a title in Cordoba and has given higher ranked players a run for their money. He is known for his solid all-around game, high tactical acumen and impressive decision-making skills on court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent form and record on clay, Darederi should be able to present a stern challenge to Shapovalov and continue his run in Rome.

Pick: Darderi to win in three sets.