Italian Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Terence Atmane  preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Grigor Dimitrov vs Terence Atmane

Date: May 12, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Terence Atmane preview

Dimitrov at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on Terence Atmane in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Dimitrov has made a remarkable start to the season so far by garnering 23 wins from 30 matches, including a title-winning run in the Brisbane International. He also secured runner-up finishes in Marseille and Miami, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Bulgarian entered Rome on the back of a second round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign by cruising past Yoshihito Nishioka in his opening bout, 7-5, 6-4. Dimitrov will be keen to make a deep run at the Italian Open.

Atmane at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 2

Terence Atmane, meanwhile, has struggled to make a significant impact on the main tour this year. He reached the main draw in Melbourne, Dallas and Acapulco, but couldn't begin his campaigns with a win.

The Frenchman finally turned things around in Rome and has been brilliant at the Italian Open so far. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and then cruised past the likes of Christopher Eubanks and Lorenzo Musetti en route to the third round.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Terence Atmane head-to-head

The head-to-head between Dimitrov and Atmane is poised at 0-0.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Terence Atmane odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov Terence Atmane

Odds will be updated when available.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Terence Atmane prediction

Dimitrov at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Final Day

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Grigor Dimitrov and Terence Atmane in the third round of the Italian Open. Both players will be keen to continue their run at the Masters 1000 event.

Dimitrov is one of the best players on tour at the moment. He doesn't have a dependable record on clay, but is still a handful for most opponents on tour. The Bulgarian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has a versatile all-around game.

Atmane, on the contrary, is on a four-match winning streak in Rome. His results in the previous events this year, will motivate him to do well in the Italian Open. The Frenchman has a decent all-around game and is known for his effortless movement on court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results pn tour and experience at the highest level, Dimitrov should be able to pass this test and begin his campaign with a win.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in three-sets.