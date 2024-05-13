Italian Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs (17) Sebastian Baez

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2024 Italian Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Baez preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on 17th seed Sebastian Baez in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open on Tuesday, May 14.

Hurkacz kicked off his claycourt swing splendidly by lifting the title in Estoril. He then made it to the fourth round at both the Monte Carlo and Madrid Open, losing to Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

He began his Roman campaign in style with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the 10-time champion Rafael Nadal in the second round. Up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round, Hurkacz edged out the first set in a hotly contested tie-breaker. The second set was more smooth sailing for Hurkacz as he ultimately sealed a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win.

Baez, meanwhile, has had a sub-par start to the claycourt swing, having won just three matches out of six so far.

He kicked off his campaign in the Italian capital with a gritty 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) win over Dusan Lajovic in the second round. He faced 10th seed Holger Rune in the following round and quickly dropped the first set. A valiant fight-back in sets two and three eventually saw him seal a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz and Sebastian Baez are yet to face off on the ATP tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz Sebastian Baez

(Odds to be added once made available)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Sebastian Baez at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Fans can expect plenty of action as Hubert Hurkacz and Sebastian Baez prepare to face off in a blockbuster fourth round encounter at the 2024 Italian Open.

Hurkacz has looked good so far in Rome, displaying some serious power behind his serve and from the back of the court. He serve in particular has been very good throughout the event, with him averaging 81.5 percent points won behind his first serve across both his matches. He's been equally potent on return and has broken serve with relative ease so far.

Baez meanwhile plowed through a gripping threee set encounter in the previous round and looked a shadow of himself from the back of the court. While he struggles to find consistency at some points during the match, his mental fortitude must be credited for helping him plow through difficut situations.

While Hurkacz holds the slight edge over Baez in this encounter based on his experience and recent run of form, there will be no discounting a surprise from the up and coming Argentinian star.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win