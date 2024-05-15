Italian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (3) Coco Gauff

Date: Friday, May 17

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2024 Italian Open

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $5,509,771

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & DAZN

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Top seed Iga Swiatek will lock horns with third seed Coco Gauff in an exhilarating semi-final showdown at the 2024 Italian Open on Friday, May 17.

Coming off a splendid title run in the Spanish capital a couple of weeks ago, Swiatek kicked off her campaign in Rome with a convincing 6-0, 6-2 victory over Bernarda Pera. She took on Yulia Putinseva in the following round and registered another routine 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Up against three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, Swiatek plowed through a grueling first set and barely edged it 7-5. Set two, however, was routine for the 'Queen of Clay,' with her eventually sealing a 7-5, 6-3 win. She took on Madison Keys in the last eight, a re-match of their semi-final from Madrid. Swiatek again drubbed her American opponent with an identical 6-1, 6-3 scoreline.

Gauff, meanwhile, has had an indifferent start to her clay court swing having reached the last eight in Stuttgart and the fourth round in Madrid.

She, too, began her campaign in the Italian capital with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech. Jaqueline Cristian gave her a run for her money in the third round, taking her the distance. Gauff eventually sealed a 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 win.

Up against former World No. 2 and the resurgent Paula Badosa in the fourth round, Gauff overcame a one-set deficit to go on and seal a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory. She carried that good form from sets 2 & 3 into her quarter-final showdown with Qinwen Zheng. Despite a tight opening set, Gauff was back to her imperative best in the second set, sealing a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have faced off 10 times on the WTA tour with the former comfortably leading their head-to-head 9-1. They last faced off in the group stage of the WTA finals last year with Swiatek sealing a 6-0, 7-5 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff

(Odds to be added once made available)

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff's fourth-round encounter promises to be an exciting one for the fans, with both players heading into it on the back of some good form.

Swiatek, especially, has been on a tear over the past couple of weeks and has again displayed why she has often been dubbed the 'Queen of Clay.' She is currently on a 10-match winning streak and will only look to extend it as she enters the business end of the Italian Open. She is also yet to drop a set at the event and has been brilliant on serve.

Gauff, meanwhile, is coming off a solid victory over Qinwen Zheng in the previous round and will be hoping to display some of that tenacity against the World No. 1. Despite being taken the distance twice already this week, Gauff has also shown incredible mental fortitude to eventually seal those ties.

Swiatek heads into the encounter as the favorite based on their current form and their head-to-head. There is no discounting a surprise from Gauff, however, as she has the game to beat the Pole. She will have to serve well and create early inroads while returning if she is to have a chance.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in straight sets.