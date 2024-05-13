Italian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (18) Madison Keys

Date: May 14, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN2

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview

Swiatek at the 2024 Italian Open.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open on Tuesday.

Swiatek secured wins over Bernarda Pera and Yulia Putintseva to make the fourth round, where former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber awaited her. Not much separated the two for most of the first set.

Swiatek eventually went up a break but couldn't serve out the set as she got broken herself. She wasted five set points on Kerber's serve at 6-5 as the latter's vintage defense was on display during a gutsy service hold.

Kerber once again served to stay in the set at 6-5 but this time Swiatek broke her serve to take the set. The latter rallied from a break down in the second set to score a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Keys fought her way into the fourth round with three-set wins over Camila Osorio and Beatriz Haddad Maia. She took on Sorana Cirstea for a spot in the last eight, having lost her previous couple of matches against her.

Keys was in no mood to play second fiddle to Cirstea this time. She was in the zone right from the first point as she wrapped up a 6-2, 6-1 win in just under an hour.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Swiatek leads Keys 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their most recent encounter just a couple of weeks ago in the semifinals of the Madrid Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek





Madison Keys









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys at the 2024 Italian Open.

Keys had won just three matches this year prior to this month. She has rediscovered her form just in time for the French Open, backing up her semifinal finish in Madrid with a quarterfinal in Rome. As stated above, Swiatek was the one to show her the door in the Spanish capital.

Keys couldn't break Swiatek's serve even once during their previous encounter. She was vulnerable during her own service games too, winning just 31 percent of points on her second serve.

Big-hitters like Keys do put Swiatek in a spot of bother but the latter is able to deal with their powerful shots far more effectively on clay. The American played some great tennis to oust Cirstea in the previous round.

However, in order to get the better of Swiatek, Keys will need to raise her level even more. The Pole's record on clay speaks for itself, and she's going to be the overwhelming favorite to continue her journey in Rome.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.