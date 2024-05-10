Italian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: May 12, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Swiatek at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Four

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. Swiatek has made a propitious start to the season so far by chalking up 33 wins from 37 matches, including title-winning runs at the Qatar Open, BNP Paribas Open and the Madrid Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets.

The 22-year-old pulled out all the stops to outlast Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid last week. She defeated the Belarusian in an absorbing contest in the finals 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) and captured her first title in the Spanish capital. Swiatek began her campaign in the Italian Open by cruising past Bernarda Pera 6-0, 6-2.

Putintseva at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Yulia Putintseva, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season by amassing 20 wins from 32 matches, including quarterfinal runs in Hobart, Thailand, Miami and Madrid. She also reached the fourth round in Indian Wells, but fell to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The Kazakh started her campaign in Rome by breezing past Martina Trevisan and then outsmarted Sloane Stephens in the second round. Putintseva will be eager to have a deep run on her seventh appearance in Rome.

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Putintseva 3-0. She defeated the Kazakh most recently at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Swiatek at the Madrid Open - Day Twelve

A gripping contest is on the cards between Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the Italian Open. Both players will be eager to continue their run at the WTA 1000 event in Rome.

Swiatek once again lived up to her billing and clinched her third title of the season at the Madrid Open last week. She was outdone by Rybakina in Stuttgart in the semifinals, but the Pole rose to the occasion against Sabalenka and saved three match points to get the job done in Madrid.

Putintseva, on the contrary, has started the season on a positive note and possesses the skill set to test the top seed. She relies on her heavy groundstrokes from the baseline and is known for her quick decision-making skills on court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and begins on the front foot will have the upper hand in this bout. Putintseva will need to have a strong strategy in place to upset her opponent's game on clay. Considering their recent results on tour and head-to-head record, Swiatek will be the clear favorite to win this contest and continue her run in Rome.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.