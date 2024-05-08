Italian Open 2024: Jack Draper vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jack Draper vs Borna Coric

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jack Draper vs Borna Coric preview

Jack Draper at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Jack Draper will take on Borna Coric in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open on Thursday.

Draper commenced his clay swing with a three-set defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He performed better the following week at the BMW Open, where he made it to the quarterfinals.

Draper secured wins over Vit Kopriva and Rudolf Molleker before losing to Taylor Fritz. He fought past Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets to reach the second round of the Madrid Open, where he was once again beaten by Hurkacz, this time in straight sets.

Coric also started his time on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He scored a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexander Bublik in the first round and then lost to Jan-Lennard Struff in the next round.

Coric crashed out in the first round of the Barcelona Open after that. He then headed to Spain for the Madrid Open, where he reached the semifinals last year. He sneaked past Benjamin Hassan in three sets in his opener, after which he was soundly beaten by Alexander Zverev.

Jack Draper vs Borna Coric head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jack Draper vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper

-150

+1.5 (-350)

Over 22.5 (-110)

Borna Coric

+115

-1.5 (+240)

Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Borna Coric prediction

Borna Coric at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Both have struggled to get going this clay season. Coric has just two wins on the surface from three tournaments, while Draper has notched up three wins thus far. This will also be the latter's first appearance at the Italian Open.

Coric performed quite well on clay last year. Aside from a semifinal in Madrid, he also made it to the last eight in Rome, his best result at the latter event to date. Draper, on the other hand, is still trying to get used to competing on the red dirt.

The Brit has a 7-7 record on clay, with three of those wins coming this year. All but one of Draper's six matches on clay this year have gone the distance. Win or lose, he has given it his all despite not being accustomed to the surface's quirks.

Coric's wealth of experience is likely to give him an edge in this encounter. He has performed well on clay in the past and has even won a title on the surface. While Draper is in better form, he's still the underdog on clay against most players who're used to competing on it.

Pick: Borna Coric to win in three sets.