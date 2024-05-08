Italian Open 2024: Madison Keys vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Madison Keys vs Camila Osorio

Date: May 10, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Madison Keys vs Camila Osorio preview

Keys and Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open

Eighteenth seed Madison Keys will take on Camila Osorio in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Keys missed the beginning of the season due to a shoulder injury. She has amassed seven wins from 11 matches so far, including a semifinal appearance at the Madrid Open. She also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

The American put up a remarkable performance in Madrid. She outfoxed the likes of Liudmila Samsonova, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur en route to the semifinals, but couldn't make her mark against Iga Swiatek. The top seed defeated Keys in just over an hour, 6-1, 6-3.

Osorio at the 2023 US Open - Day 2

Camila Osorio, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season by garnering eight wins from 11 matches, including a title-winning run in the Copa Colsanitas. She also reached the semifinals of the ITF 125 Catalonia Open, where she lost to Katerina Siniakova in straight sets.

The Colombian started her campaign in Rome with a hard fought win over Arantxa Rus. She defeated the Dutchwoman in two hours and 31 minutes, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Osorio will be keen to make a deep run in the Italian Open.

Madison Keys vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

The head-to-head between Madison Keys and Camila Osorio is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Madison Keys vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Madison Keys -185 -1.5(+125) 3 Sets(+140) Camila Osorio +140 +1.5(-175) 2 Sets(-200)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Madison Keys vs Camila Osorio prediction

Keys at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Madison keys and Camila Osorio in the second round of the Italian Open. Both players will be eager to make a significant impact at the WTA 1000 event.

Keys is starting to find her rhythm on clay after a modest performance during the hard court swing. She will be eager to continue her good form in Rome and prepare well ahead of the 2024 French Open. The American is known for her formidable all-around game and high tactical acumen on court.

Osorio, on the contrary, has shown glimpses of her top potential on tour with a brilliant run in Bogota. With the right strategy in place, she could give higher ranked players a run for their money. The Colombian is known for her top-spin heavy groundstrokes and quick movement on court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and experience at the highest level, Keys should be able to come out on top and advance to the third round.

Pick: Keys to win in three-sets.