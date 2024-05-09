Italian Open 2024: Ons Jabeur vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Ons Jabeur vs Sofia Kenin

Date: May 10, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Sofia Kenin preview

Jabeur at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur will take on Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Jabeur has made an ordinary start to the season so far by chalking up six wins from 14 matches, including quarterfinal appearances in Abu Dhabi and Madrid. She also reached the second round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

The Tunisian put up a decent performance in the Madrid Open last fortnight. She outfoxed the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Jelena Ostapenko en route to the quarterfinals, but couldn't make her mark against Madison Keys. The American defeated Jabeur in a hectic three-set bout 0-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Kenin at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Three

Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, has struggled to find her form on the women's tour this year. She has only registered two wins from 11 matches so far, including a second-round appearance at the Hobart International. The American was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open by Iga Swiatek.

Kenin won her first match in the Italian Open this week. She defeated Lucia Bronzetti in one hour and 39 minutes in the first round 6-3, 6-2. The 25-year-old will be eager to make a significant impact on her fifth appearance in Rome.

Ons Jabeur vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Kenin leads the head-to-head against Jabeur 5-2. However, the Tunisian won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Miami Open.

Ons Jabeur vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -375 -1.5(-140) Over 20.5(-115) Sofia Kenin +275 +1.5(+100) Under 20.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Jabeur at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

An exciting match is on the cards between Ons Jabeur and Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Italian Open. Both players will be determined to make a deep run at the WTA 1000 event.

Jabeur is starting to find her best rhythm in the last couple of weeks. She was one set away from entering the semifinals in Madrid and will be looking to improve further in Rome. The Tunisian is known for her efficient all-around game and solid groundstrokes off both wings.

Kenin, on the contrary, will be relieved to register her second win of the year in Rome. She tasted success in the women's doubles format by clinching the 2024 Miami Open and will be keen to bring the same energy to singles. The American is known for her steady all-around game and counter-punching skills, especially off the forehand wing.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and makes a strong start will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, Jabeur should be able to pass this test and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.