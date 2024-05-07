Italian Open 2024: Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro

Date: May 10, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro preview

Badosa at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Two

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa will take on Emma Navarro in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Badosa has made a mixed start to the season so far by amassing six wins from 15 matches, including a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. She also reached the second round in Stuttgart, but couldn't outlast the second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set bout.

The 26-year-old entered the Italian Open on the back of a first-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by breezing past in-form Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 6-3. Badosa will be eager to make a deep run on her third appearance in Rome.

Navarro at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - USA v Belgium

Emma Navarro, meanwhile, has made a propitious start to the season by chalking up 25 wins from 34 matches, including a title-winning run in the Hobart international. She also reached the semifinals of the ASB Classic and the San Diego Open, where she lost to Katie Boulter in straight sets.

The American will enter Rome on the back of a quarterfinal finish in the Catalonia Open 125. She defeated Bernarda Pera and Elizabeth Mandlik in the first two rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Mayar Sherif in the last eight.

Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

The head-to-head between Badosa and Navarro is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro odds

Paula Badosa vs Emma Navarro prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards between Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro in the second round of the Italian Open. Both players will be hoping to make a significant impact at the WTA 1000 event.

Badosa has been dealing with a terrible back injury since the past 10 months. Her resilience towards the recovery process has been commendable and the Spaniard is close to finding her rhythm on tour. She is known for her solid all-around game, quick decision-making skills and powerful groundstrokes off both wings.

Navarro, on the contrary, has been one of the most consistent players on tour this year. She put up a solid performance during the hard court swing and will be hoping to improve further on the clay courts. The American is known for her versatile all-around game, high-tactical acumen and sharp anticipation on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who makes a strong start and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results, the tie will be tilted towards Navarro. However, if Badosa manages to play at a high level, her record on clay suggests that she can cause an upset in the second round.

Pick: Badosa to win in three-sets.