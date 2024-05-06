Italian Open 2024: Paula Badosa vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2024 Italian Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $5,509,771

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & DAZN

Paula Badosa vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Paula Badosa is set to take on Mirra Andreeva in an exciting first-round matchup at the 2024 Italian Open.

Badosa has had an indifferent start to the 2024 season. She has lacked consistency and has suffered some disappointing defeats. Injuries haven't been her best friend either. Her best result so far this year came at the Australian Open where she reached the third round, losing 5-7, 4-6 to Amanda Anisimova. She beat Simona Halep 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Miami Open.

Badosa kicked off her clay court swing with a 1-6, 4-6 defeat to eventual champion Danielle Collins at the Charleston Open. She won her opening round match at the Stuttgart Open the following week, getting the better of Russian youngster Diana Shnaider. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, however, came in her path in the second round in a gruelling three-set affair.

She suffered a disappointing first round loss to compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at her home event in Madrid, going down 6-2, 3-6, 3-6 in a thrilling three-setter.

Mirra Andreeva, on the other hand, has has a spectacular start to just her third season on tour. She began the year with a quarterfinal run in Brisbane. She then reached the fourth round at the Australian Open, picking up wins over the likes of Ons Jabeur and Diane Parry before succumbing to Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.

She suffered a couple of first round losses in Dubai and Indian Wells, but turned things around in Rouen enroute to the quarterfinals.

The 16-year-old once again impressed in Madrid recently. She beat Taylor Townsend, 29th seed Linda Noskova, seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova, 12th seed Jasmine Paolini enroute the quarterfinals, where she went down to eventual 2023 winner Aryna Sabalenka.

Paula Badosa vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Paula Badosa and Mirra Andreeva are yet to face off on the WTA tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva Paula Badosa

(Odds to be added once made available)

Paula Badosa vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

An exciting match is on the cards for fans as Paula Badosa and Mirra Andreeva get ready to face off in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open. Both players will be eager to make a deep run in the tournament.

Andreeva enters the match with a wave of confidence. The 16-year-old has impressed everybody watching this season with some fine performances. She's particularly impressed on the red dirt, having reached the last eight in both Rouen and Madrid.

Her game constantly seems to be getting better and one can only wonder at this point where it will go. She's been consistent on serve and has successfully dictated the play from the back of the court in most of her matches.

Badosa, meanwhile, hasn't started the season well by her lofty standards and sits with a 6-8 W/L record this season. Apart from being marred by injuries recently, the Spaniard has also lacked consistency in her game. Her serve and groundstrokes have lacked the juice. With just one win in four matches on the clay this season, Badosa will be hoping to turn that around in Italy.

The winner could ultimately boil down to who plays the key points better and holds their nerve in the crucial moments. Andreeva, however, holds a slight edge based on her form heading into the match-up.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.