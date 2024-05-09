Italian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs (7) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: May 11, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Rafael Nadal in action at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal will take on seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Italian Open.

The Spaniard has won seven out of ten matches so far in 2024. He entered the Masters 1000 event in Rome following a run to the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Nadal faced Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs in the first round and had a shaky start to the match as the latter won the first set 6-4. However, the 37-year-old bounced back in the second set and won it 6-3 to take the match into a decider. He then made a solitary break of serve in the final set which was enough to seal a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory and a spot in the second round of the tournament for him.

Hurkacz has won 23 out of 33 matches so far throughout the 2024 season, winning the Estoril Open while reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He also helped Poland reach the final of the United Cup.

The Pole last played at the Madrid Open where he was seeded eighth. He booked his place in the fourth round with straight-set wins over Jack Draper and Daniel Altmaier.

Here, Hurkacz faced Taylor Fritz and lost 6-7(2), 4-6. He is seeded seventh at the Italian Open and as a result, he receives a walkover to the second round.

Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

The two will lock horns for the very first time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hurkacz's seeding and decent run of form might elevate his chances of winning, combined with the fact that Nadal did not have his best of matches against Bergs. However, the Spaniard is always a force to be reckoned with on clay and writing him off is never a smart thing to do.

Nadal's overall game, be it his attack, defense or net game, have more often than not been a menace for his opponents. His forehand has been a massive weapon for him in his recent wins and he will look to make the most out of it against Hurkacz. The Spaniard also has his trump card that could work in tough matches, which is his mentality.

Hurkacz is one of the best servers on tour and has already served 90 aces from ten matches on clay so far this season. The Pole will look to fetch as many free points as he can against Nadal as they will come in very handy. Hurkacz's quick transitions from defense to offense and his stamina will also come in very handy.

While the Pole has the physical advantage, Nadal's eperience and mentality should just about see him get the win and reach the third round in Rome.

Pick: Nadal to win in three sets.

