Italian Open 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: May 10, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Sebastian Korda vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Following a first-round bye, 24th seed Sebastian Korda will face home favorite Flavio Cobolli in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday, May 10.

Korda commenced his run on clay with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He then lost to Jannik Sinner with the same scoreline in the next round. His time at the Romanian Open was brief as he bowed out in the first round.

Korda made the third round of the Madrid Open where he led World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev by a set but lost the match in three sets. He also participated in doubles alongside Jordan Thompson and the two went on to win the title, the biggest of their careers so far.

Cobolli, meanwhile, was up against Maximilian Marterer in his opening-round match in Rome. The Italian was off to a slow start as he fell behind 3-0 in the first set.

However, Cobolli was unstoppable once he got going as he swept six of the next seven games to clinch the set. He bossed around Marterer in the second set and broke his serve twice to bag a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Sebastian Korda vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Sebastian Korda vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda

-210

+1.5 (-550)

Over 21.5 (-140)

Flavio Cobolli

+160

-1.5 (+325)

Under 21.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Flavio Cobolli at the 2024 Australian Open.

Having claimed the doubles title in Madrid, Korda will now aim to translate that success to singles as well. He has won only two matches on clay this year, while Cobolli's first-round win over Marterer was his fourth on the surface.

Cobolli is one of the few fast-rising Italians on the tour. In the absence of the country's highest-ranked player, Sinner, from the tournament, he'll be keen to keep the home crowd happy with another win.

Cobolli will certainly fancy his chances against Korda, especially at this tournament. The American hasn't won a match in Rome so far and was sent packing right off the bat in his previous two appearances here.

An upset could be on the cards here if Korda's unable to adapt his game to the conditions in Rome. Cobolli has the tools to challenge the American and buoyed by the home crowd, he could manage to get over the finish line as well for a memorable win.

Pick: Flavio Cobolli to win in three sets.