Italian Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (21) Nicolas Jarry

Date: May 16, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Tsitsipas at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Nine

Sixth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on 21st seed Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open on Thursday (May 16).

After an ordinary start to the season, Tsitsipas has raised his level during the clay court swing. He's chalked up 24 wins from 32 matches so far, including a title-winning run in the Monte-Carlo Masters and a runner-up finish in the Barcelona Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open, where he lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(4).

The 25-year-old entered Rome on the back of a first round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a brilliant win against Jan Lennard Struff and then outplayed the likes of Cameron Norrie and Alex De Minaur en route to the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas defeated the Australian De Minaur 6-1, 6-2 at the hour mark.

Jarry at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Nine

Nicolas Jarry, meanwhile, has made an optimistic start to the season by amassing 14 wins from 25 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Argentina Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide and Miami, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(7).

The 28-year-old entered Rome on the back of a second round exit in Madrid. He began his campaign with a solid win against Matteo Arnaldi and then outfoxed the likes of Stefano Napolitano and Alexandre Muller en route to the quarterfinals. Jarry defeated the Frenchman Muller in one hour and 34 minutes, 7-5, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Jarry leads the head-to-head against Tsitsipas 3-2. He defeated the Greek most recently at the 2023 China Open in Beijing.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -350 -1.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-120) Nicolas Jarry +260 +1.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Tsitsipas at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Nine

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the favorite to win but Jarry on his day is capable of giving the Greek a run for his money.

Tsitsipas has lived up to his reputation on clay and is currently one of the most in-form players on tour. He will be hoping to maintain his rhythm and prepare well ahead of the 2024 French Open. The Greek is known for his majestic groundstrokes off both wings and effortless movement on court, not to forget his elegant one-handed backhand.

Jarry, on the contrary, has shown great promise this year. With impressive wins over the likes of Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz, he looks poised to make a significant impact on tour. The Chilean is known for his steady-all round game, counter-punching skills and quick decision-making on court.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent resultsn on tour and record on clay, Tsitsipas should be able to pass this test and advance to his third semifinal at the Italian Open.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three-sets.