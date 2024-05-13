Italian Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Taylor Fritz vs (8) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2024 Italian Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Taylor Fritz at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

Eleventh seed Taylor Fritz is set to square off against eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov in a blockbuster round of 16 encounter at the 2024 Italian Open on Tuesday, May 14.

Following a first-round bye, Fritz kicked off his campaign in the Italian capital with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in the second round.

Up against compatriot and 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the third round, Fritz served immaculately to seal another emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win. He won an incredible 90% points behind his first serve and dished out 8 aces. He also didn't face a single break point on serve during the match.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, also received a bye in the first round and began his campaign in the second against Yoshihito Nishioka. Although the initial set was closely contested, Dimitrov managed to secure a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Dimitrov then took on French youngster Terence Atmane in the following round. He edged out his younger opponent in a gripping first-set tiebreaker. Demonstrating an improvement in his serving game during the second set, Dimitrov secured a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win.

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov have faced off twice on tour with their head-to-head split evenly at 1-1. Dimitrov, however, won their last encounter in Geneva last year in a grueling three-setter 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -150 +1.5 (-375) Under 23.5 (-105) Grigor Dimitrov +115 -1.5 (+250) Over 23.5 (-135)

(Bets sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov's fourth-round encounter promises to be exciting for the fans, with both players heading into it on the back of some good form.

Fritz has impressed on the red dirt so far this season, boasting an admirable 9-3 match record. He made it to the final in Munich and reached the semifinals in Madrid and is yet to drop a set this week. He's looked solid on serve and is yet to have his serve broken. He's looked equally potent on the return.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, rubbed off his disappointing opening-round defeat in Madrid with a couple of brilliant matches to kick off his campaign in Rome. He has also not dropped a set till now and has looked equally good on serve.

The pair have played once on the clay in the past, with the Bulgarian coming out on top on that occasion.

While both players head into this encounter equally balanced, Fritz could have the slight upper hand if he serves as well as he has been all week. It could all ultimately boil down to whoever plays the bigger points better and comes to the net more often.

Pick: Taylor Fritz in the three sets.