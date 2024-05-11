Italian Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Taylor Fritz vs (24) Sebastian Korda.

Date: May 12, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2024.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda preview

Fritz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven

Eleventh seed Taylor Fritz will take on Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Fritz has made a promising start to the sesaon so far, by chalking up 20 wins from 28 matches, including a title-winning run in the Delray Beach Open and a runner-up finish in the Munich Open. He also reached the semifinals of the 2024 Madrid Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in a tricky contest, 6-4, 6-3.

The American started his campaign in Rome with a convincing win over Fabio Fognini in the second round. He outfoxed the local favorite in one hour and 19 minutes, 6-3, 6-4. Fritz will be keen to make a deep run on his fifth appearance at the Italian Open.

Korda at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Sebastian Korda, meanwhile, has made a slow start to the season so far by garnering 13 wins from 24 matches, including a semifinal finish in Adelaide. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

The American entered Rome on the back of an early exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a hard fought win against Flavio Cobolli in the second round, 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4. Korda will be determined to rediscover his form in Rome and enter the second week of the Italian Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head against Korda 1-0. Their only prior encounter came in the third round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, with the former winning 7-6(4), 7-5.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -175 -1.5 (+135) Over 22.5 (-120) Sebastian Korda

+135 +1.5 (-190) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

A thrilling All-American encounter is on the cards between Sebastian Korda and Taylor Frirz in the third round of the Italian Open. Both players will be keen to make a significant impact at the Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Fritz is contantly improving his game on the main tour. He silenced his critics with remarkable runs on clay in the last few weeks and looks to mean business in Rome. The American is known for his steady all-around game and high-tactical acumen on court.

Korda, on the contrary, is putting in the hard yards to find his best potential this year. Depsite a lot of flak from the Rome crowd against Cobolli, he showed tough character to outlast the Italian in three-sets. The 24th seed is known for his versatile all-around game and efficient technique on court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and make a solid start in the third round will have the upper-hand. Considering their recent results on tour and record at the highest level, Fritz should be able to pass this test and advance to the last 16 of the Italian Open.

Pick: Fritz to win in three-sets.