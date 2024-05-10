Italian Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: May 11, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tommy Paul vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Tommy Paul will open his 2024 Italian Open campaign with a tricky second-round encounter against the big-hitting Aslan Karatsev on Sunday.

Paul, the 14th seed at this year’s tournament, has played only one claycourt tournament this season, reaching the third round at the Madrid Masters before bowing out to Francisco Cerundulo.

His overall 15-7 win-loss record for the year, however, should inspire some confidence as he takes on a big-hitting opponent in his first match here in Rome.

Karatsev has only played in two tournaments all year.

Karatsev, meanwhile, has played in only two tournaments all year and has no match wins to show. The Russian finished 2023 strong, reaching the summit clash of the Japan Open, where he lost to Ben Shelton.

The new year, however, has failed to bring him any joy as a ligament injury meant that he remained sidelined for most of the season’s first quarter. Madrid Open was his first tournament back and he put up a good fight against Fabian Marozsan.

Tommy Paul vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Karatsev leads Paul in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten his opponent at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tommy Paul vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul



Aslan Karatsev







(Odds to be updated)

Tommy Paul vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Paul has a 15-7 win-loss for the season.

Both Tommy Paul and Aslan Karatsev possess similarly power-packed games and are much more comfortable on quick surfaces.

Paul, for one, has been on the rise for quite some time. He finds himself at a near-career high and will look to continue his purple patch.

It’s not always easy to play against an opponent coming back from injury as the player does not know what to expect. When playing at his best, Karatsev can hit past any opponent from the baseline. That said, he will need some time to rediscover his rhythm.

A quick start will be key for Paul as it may rattle his opponent, who is prone to overhitting when put under pressure. Given the rust Karatsev’s game may still have from the long time away, Paul’s baseline prowess can give him the edge over Karatsev.

Prediction: Paul to win in straight sets