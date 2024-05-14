Italian Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs (13) Danielle Collins

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2024 Italian Open

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $5,509,771

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & DAZN

Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins preview

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Twenty-fourth seed Victoria Azarenka will square off against thirteenth seed Danielle Collins in an enticing quarter-finals showdown at the 2024 Italian Open on Wednesday, May 15.

Azarenka opened her campaign in the Italian capital with a hard-fought 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 comeback victory against Magda Linette in the second round. She braved through another three-setter against Mayar Sherif in the following round, taking it with a 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 scoreline.

Up against 5th seed Maria Sakkari in the fourth round, Azarenka turned back the clock with a vintage display, taking the win with a 6-4, 6-1 scoreline, and sealing herself a berth in the last eight.

Danielle Collins, meanwhile, opened her campaign against Anna Blinkova in the second round. Up 6-4, 0-0, Collins advanced after her opponent was forced to pull out with an injury. She then beat the very tricky Caroline Garcia in the following round, winning with a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

In a battle of the veterans in the fourth round against Irina-Camelia Begu, Collins dropped a paltry three games en route to a 6-0, 6-3 thrashing.

Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins have faced off twice on the WTA tour with their head-to-head split at one apiece. The former reigned supreme in their last encounter in Acapulco, way back in 2019.

Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Victoria Azarenka +170 +1.5 (-145) Danielle Collins -225 -1.5 (+105)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

A gripping encounter is on the cards for fans as Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins prepare to go head-to-head in a blockbuster quarterfinals clash at the 2024 Italian Open.

Azarenka has had an indifferent start to the clay court swing and currently holds a 6-2 match record on the surface this season. She went the distance in her opening two matches in Rome but turned up the heat in her previous match, dropping just five games en route to a big win against a top player. She served well and was equally effective on her returns, breaking serve a whopping six times.

Collins, on the other hand, has been on a tear ever since her title run in Miami and has won 18 of her last 19 matches. Yet to drop a set in Rome this year, Collins has been brilliant in all departments with a special mention for her serve which has been incredibly effective in the recent past.

Collins holds the slight edge heading into the encounter based on her recent form, but there is no discounting Azarenka's pedigree on the biggest of stages.

Both players will have to serve well and take the initiative early on the opponent's serve if they are to win this match-up. They also enjoy dictating play from the back of the court with their powerful groundstrokes, so it could ultimately boil down to who chops and changes their game more.

Pick: Danielle Collins in three sets.