Italian Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs (29) Linda Noskova

Date: May 11, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova preview

Zheng at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Zheng Qinwen and Linda Noskova clash in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open on Saturday.

Zheng's clay swing got underway at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. While she secured a comfortable win over Sorana Cirstea in her opener, she was ousted by Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

Zheng didn't have a stellar time at the Madrid Open either, as an injury forced her to retire midway through her second-round match against Yulia Putintseva.

As a seeded player at the Italian Open, she has received a bye into the second round. The Chinese youngster steamrolled Shelby Rogers for a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win.

Meanwhile, Noskova's results during this clay swing have mirrored Zheng's, having reached the second round in Stuttgart and Madrid as well. She received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open, where she was up against Lucrezia Stefanini.

Noskova was in the driver's seat in the first set but got broken while trying to close out the set. It wasn't a huge setback, as she broke back immediately to claim the set.

The Czech teenager looked down and out in the second set but clawed her way back. She rallied from a break deficit thrice and saved a set point to win 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova odds

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the 2024 Italian Open.

Both made headlines with their performances at the Australian Open. While Noskova knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route the quarterfinals, Zheng made the final, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

The two have won six matches each since then, including their latest wins in Rome. Zheng cruised to a win over Rogers, while Noskova was tested by Stefanini, a player ranked outside the top 100. She will need to raise her level if she wants to go toe-to-toe with her opponent in the next round.

Zheng has shown a greater affinity for clay compared to Noskova. She has won a title on the surface, reached the fourth round of the French Open and was a quarterfinalist in Rome last year. Her proficiency on clay could give her the required edge to beat the Czech teenager.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in three sets