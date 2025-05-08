Italian Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere
Date: May 9, 2024
Round: Second Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere preview
Alex Michelsen will take on Laslo Djere in the second round of the Italian Open.
Michlesen is slowly becoming a serious contender on tour. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals in Delray Beach and the quarterfinals in Houston. Despite a valiant effort against Frances Tiafoe, he was defeated 7-5, 6-1 in Houston.
The youngster will enter Rome after a brilliant title triumph in the Estoril Challenger. He outfoxed talented players such as Luca Nardi, Miomir Kecmanovic and Andrea Pellegrino en route to his first title on clay. Michelsen outfoxed Pellegrino in the final 6-4, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Laslo Djere is an established player on tour. After early exits in Adelaide and Melbourne, he chalked up a title-winning run in the Chile Open and a semifinal run in the Argentina Open. He also reached the second round of the Barcelona Open but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.
The Serb entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a solid win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round. Djere defeated the Argentine in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. He is making his fifth appearance in the Italian Open this year.
Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere head-to-head
Djere leads the head-to-head against Michelsen 1-0. He defeated the American in the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.
Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere prediction
Alex Michelsen showed his versatility with a brilliant performance in Estoril last week. The American won the title without losing a set and now has a chance to build momentum in Rome. He has a formidable all-around game and great composure on the court.
Djere, on the other hand, has played most of his tennis on clay this year. The Serb seemed to have scheduled his calendar to target the clay court season on tour. He likes to be patient between rallies and is known for his heavy groundstrokes off both wings.
Considering their record on clay and results this season, an even contest will be on the cards in Rome. Djere will be a slight favorite to advance due to his conditioning on the surface this year. Despite Michelsen's hot streak in Estoril, the experienced Serb should eliminate him in the second round.
Pick: Laslo Djere to win in three sets.