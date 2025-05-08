Italian Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere preview

Michelsen with the winner's trophy in the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen will take on Laslo Djere in the second round of the Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Michlesen is slowly becoming a serious contender on tour. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals in Delray Beach and the quarterfinals in Houston. Despite a valiant effort against Frances Tiafoe, he was defeated 7-5, 6-1 in Houston.

The youngster will enter Rome after a brilliant title triumph in the Estoril Challenger. He outfoxed talented players such as Luca Nardi, Miomir Kecmanovic and Andrea Pellegrino en route to his first title on clay. Michelsen outfoxed Pellegrino in the final 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Djere in action at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Laslo Djere is an established player on tour. After early exits in Adelaide and Melbourne, he chalked up a title-winning run in the Chile Open and a semifinal run in the Argentina Open. He also reached the second round of the Barcelona Open but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Ad

The Serb entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a solid win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round. Djere defeated the Argentine in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. He is making his fifth appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Djere leads the head-to-head against Michelsen 1-0. He defeated the American in the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.

Ad

Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen Laslo Djere

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Alex Michelsen vs Laslo Djere prediction

Michelsen celebrate in the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen showed his versatility with a brilliant performance in Estoril last week. The American won the title without losing a set and now has a chance to build momentum in Rome. He has a formidable all-around game and great composure on the court.

Ad

Djere, on the other hand, has played most of his tennis on clay this year. The Serb seemed to have scheduled his calendar to target the clay court season on tour. He likes to be patient between rallies and is known for his heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Considering their record on clay and results this season, an even contest will be on the cards in Rome. Djere will be a slight favorite to advance due to his conditioning on the surface this year. Despite Michelsen's hot streak in Estoril, the experienced Serb should eliminate him in the second round.

Pick: Laslo Djere to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More