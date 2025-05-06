Italian Open 2025: Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin

Date: May 7, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin preview

Bublik in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Alexander Bublik is a tricky contender on the tour. He's made a modest start to the season by amassing a runner-up finish in the Phoenix Challenger and a quarterfinal run in the Montpellier Open. He also reached the second round of the Miami Open but lost to Tommy Paul in three sets.

Bublik started his campaign in Madrid by cruising past Alex Michelsen and Alexei Popyrin in the first few rounds. He then overpowered Andrey Rublev in the third but came up shy against Jakub Mensik in the fourth. The Czech Mensik defeated him in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Safiullin in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Roman Safiullin has had an ordinary season so far. After early exits in Melbourne, Doha and Dubai, he reached the second round in Indian Wells and the third round in Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Jakub Mensik, the Czech outclassed him in Miami 6-4, 6-4.

The Russian will enter Rome after a disappointing first-round exit in Madrid. He was eliminated by Arthur Rinderknech of France in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-1. Safiullin is making his third appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

Safiullin leads the head-to-head against Bublik 1-0. He defeated the Kazakh most recently in the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik Roman Safiullin

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin prediction

Bublik plays a backhand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Bublik has the potential to become a top player, but lacks consistency on the tour. He put up a much better performance in Madrid compared to other events and should be keen to continue the same way in Rome. He's known for his creativity and powerful groundstrokes off both wings.

Safiullin, on the other hand, has struggled to make a significant impact this year. He reached the third round of the Italian Open in 2023 but missed out in the opener last year. The Russian will be eager to make amends this time around.

If Bublik approaches the match with discipline and a stable strategy, he will easily be the favorite to come out on top. Both players have a decent all-around game, but the Kazakh possesses more firepower to get through to the second round.

Pick: Bublik to win in straight sets.

