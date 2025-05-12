Italian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (13) Arthur Fils

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils preview

In Picture: Alexander Zverev (Getty)

Second seed Alexander Zverev will look to keep his title defense on track when he takes on 13th seed Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open. Zverev began the year with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, falling short against Jannik Sinner in the final. However, since then, the German player's form has been inconsistent, which has seen him lose to lower-ranked players in the early rounds of events.

Zverev's only title success came at his home event at the BMW Open, where he won the title for a third time, winning 2-6, 4-6 against Ben Shelton in the final. He failed to continue the momentum as he lost 5-7, 3-6 to Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

At the Italian Open, the defending champion started with a bye in the first round before winning 6-2, 6-1 against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round. Zverev then won 6-4, 6-0 against Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas.

Arthur Fils had his best 2025 result at the Barcelona Open, losing 2-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz. The Frenchman has shown good form at the Masters 1000 level, reaching the quarterfinal stages in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo, losing to Daniil Medvedev, Jakub Mensik, and Alcaraz, respectively.

Fils began his campaign at the Italian Open with a bye in the opening round, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. In the third round, he won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 against the 18th seed and former Italian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

The head-to-head is 3-2 in favor of Zverev. However, Fils won the last match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open this year.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -160 TBD TBD Arthur Fils +125 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils prediction

The last time Zverev and Fils met in a clay-court match, the Frenchman won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) in the Hamburg Open final last year. In that match, Zverev won 62 and 39 percent of his service and return points, respectively, whereas Fils won 61 and 38 percent.

Fils was exceptionally composed during the pressure points, saving 21 of the 22 break points he faced, which meant Zverev only had a five percent break point conversion rate. While Fils won more points on first serve, Zverev won more points on his second serve compared to his opponent.

Fils has a good chance of upsetting Zverev again, as the German player has not been consistent lately. However, he has a 26-6 record at the Italian Open, winning the title twice. His superior record in Rome makes Zverev the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Zverev to win in three sets

