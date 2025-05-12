Italian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (13) Arthur Fils
Date: May 13, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils preview
Second seed Alexander Zverev will look to keep his title defense on track when he takes on 13th seed Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open. Zverev began the year with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, falling short against Jannik Sinner in the final. However, since then, the German player's form has been inconsistent, which has seen him lose to lower-ranked players in the early rounds of events.
Zverev's only title success came at his home event at the BMW Open, where he won the title for a third time, winning 2-6, 4-6 against Ben Shelton in the final. He failed to continue the momentum as he lost 5-7, 3-6 to Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.
At the Italian Open, the defending champion started with a bye in the first round before winning 6-2, 6-1 against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round. Zverev then won 6-4, 6-0 against Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas.
Arthur Fils had his best 2025 result at the Barcelona Open, losing 2-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz. The Frenchman has shown good form at the Masters 1000 level, reaching the quarterfinal stages in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo, losing to Daniil Medvedev, Jakub Mensik, and Alcaraz, respectively.
Fils began his campaign at the Italian Open with a bye in the opening round, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. In the third round, he won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 against the 18th seed and former Italian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head
The head-to-head is 3-2 in favor of Zverev. However, Fils won the last match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open this year.
Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils prediction
The last time Zverev and Fils met in a clay-court match, the Frenchman won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) in the Hamburg Open final last year. In that match, Zverev won 62 and 39 percent of his service and return points, respectively, whereas Fils won 61 and 38 percent.
Fils was exceptionally composed during the pressure points, saving 21 of the 22 break points he faced, which meant Zverev only had a five percent break point conversion rate. While Fils won more points on first serve, Zverev won more points on his second serve compared to his opponent.
Fils has a good chance of upsetting Zverev again, as the German player has not been consistent lately. However, he has a 26-6 record at the Italian Open, winning the title twice. His superior record in Rome makes Zverev the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Zverev to win in three sets