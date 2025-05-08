Italian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alexander Zverev vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview

Zverev plays a backhand in the Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will take on Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round of the Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Zverev is among the top five players in the world. After a close runner-up finish in the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals in Rio and secured a title-winning run in Munich. The local favorite outfoxed Ben Shelton to win his first title of the season, 6-2, 6-4.

Zverev will enter Rome after a fourth-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with routine wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but couldn't fend off Francisco Cerundolo in the last 16. The Argentine defeated him in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

Ad

Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Camilo Ugo Carabelli has yet to find his best potential on the main tour. He's made a good start to the season by amassing semifinal runs in the Rio Open and the Chile Open. He also reached the third round of the Miami Open but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Ad

The Argentine entered Rome after a first-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a remarkable win against Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. The 25-year-old is making his first main draw appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Alexander Zverev vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction

Alexander Zverev is the defending champion in Rome. After a tough spell on tour during the last few months, relief about his performance came in the form of his Munich win. The German will be expected to make a deep run not only in Rome but also in Paris.

On the contrary, Ugo Carabelli deserves credit for his solid performances on clay this season. He came close to winning the title in Rio and Santiago and will be eager to build on those results in Rome. The Argentine has a cautious all-around game and accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Ad

Considering their recent results on tour and record on clay, undoubtedly Zverev will be the favorite to win. Carabelli has the potential to have a say in this bout, but it is most likely that the German begins his title defense with a commanding win.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More