Italian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (8) Lorenzo Musetti
Date: May 14, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview
Second seed Alexander Zverev will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.
Zverev is among the top three players on tour. After a heartbreaking loss in the Australian Open final, he reached the fourth round of the Miami Open and lifted his third title in Munich. The German made his mark on home soil by outmuscling Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-2 in the final.
Zverev entered Rome after a disappointing fourth-round exit in Madrid. He started his title defence on a solid note by defeating Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Vilius Gaubas in straight sets. He then eliminated Arthur Fils in the fourth round 7-6(3), 6-1. The second seed is making his ninth appearance in Rome this year.
Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti has made a promising start to the season so far. He has chalked up 19 wins from 25 matches, including a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo and a semifinal run in Madrid. He also reached the last eight in Hong Kong but came up short against Jaume Munar in three sets.
The Italian has been clinical in Rome so far. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Otto Virtanen and Brandon Nakashima in the initial few rounds before showing his class against Daniil Medvedev in the fourth. Musetti humbled the Russian 7-5, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head
Musetti leads the head-to-head against Zverev 2-1. He outfoxed the German most recently in the 2024 Vienna Open.
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction
Zverev is one of the favorites to win the Italian Open this month. He has hardly put a foot wrong throughout the week and will be eager to continue his form in the quarterfinals. The German has a potent all-around game with accurate groundstrokes off both wings.
Musetti, on the contrary, has been the star performer during the claycourt season. Despite an ordinary run on hardcourts, he has found his best potential on clay and is close to making an impact this year. The Italian relies on his shot-making ability and high-tactical acumen on the court.
Considering their record in Rome and results this year, Zverev will be a slight favourite to win. He will be eager to find his best potential ahead of the French Open. Despite Musetti's excellent form on clay, the German should be able to raise his level and enter the semifinals in Rome.
Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.